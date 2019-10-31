HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies say a 45-year-old man was arrested on his fifth driving while intoxicated offense following a major crash in northwest Harris County Tuesday night.

John Greco, 45, is charge with driving while intoxicated after a crash in the 2200 block of FM 1960.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables responded to the scene and said Greco displayed several signs of intoxication.

A sobriety test was administered, and deputy constables say they concluded that he was driving while intoxicated. A blood sample was collected and will be analyzed to determine his exact blood alcohol level.

Further investigation revealed that this was his fifth driving while intoxicated offense. Court records indicated he has a lengthy criminal history.

In his mugshot that was released, Greco can be seen with a see-through hood over his head to prevent him from spitting on deputies.

He remains jailed without bond.

