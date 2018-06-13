Deputies investigating an auto accident near Cypress say they found one of the suspects getting rid of evidence by throwing it into a storm drain.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies were called to a wreck Sunday in the 29000 block of Highway 290.

The deputies say the accident victim told them a woman hit his car, and after the collision, a male passenger in her car jumped out and removed the license plate before they fled.

The suspects' vehicle was spotted a short distance away from the wreck. Deputies say as they were arriving, they saw the male passenger tossing alcohol bottles into a storm drain.

Both the man and woman were arrested, and a gun was found in the woman's purse, according to deputies.

Ivan Bahena, 23, was charged with tampering with evidence. Victoria Munoz, 19, was charged with failure to stop and give information and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

