A Spring man is behind bars after he allegedly punched an elderly man who was a complete stranger.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies say they were called to the 4400 block of Hirschfield Road Saturday on an assault call.

Oluwatumise Fashanu, 20, told deputies that he was upset and decided to take a walk. When Fashanu returned, deputies say he saw the man in a garage and decided to punch the man in the face.

Fashanu has been charged with injury to the elderly, a third-degree felony.

The victim;s condition is unknown at this time.

