HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man who police say is responsible for multiple burglaries and thefts in the Heights area is behind bars.

Harris County Constable Precinct One said Alan Alvarado, 35, was arrested Wednesday for a burglary that took place on June 28 in the 200 block of Malone. Alvarado entered the home through a dog door and stole approximately $108,782 worth of jewelry and guns.

This A.M. Pct. 1 executed a warrant for the arrest of Alan Alvarado (DOB 1/22/83) for burglary of a habitation. Alvarado was identified as the suspect in a burglary that took place on June 28 in the Heights. Approx. $108,782 worth of jewelry and guns were stolen. #Pct1constable pic.twitter.com/4kAqAb6zF3 — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) July 11, 2018

The owner of the home was able to send Precinct One surveillance video of the burglary and a deputy identified Alvarado from previous cases.

Alvarado is believed to be responsible for multiple burglaries and thefts in the Heights area over the last few months, according to Precinct One officials.

Deputies expect Alvarado’s charges to be elevated due to his criminal history and the amount of the thefts in the cases.

