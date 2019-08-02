HOUSTON — Authorities raided an illegal game room while people were inside gambling overnight.

This happened around 9 p.m. on College Avenue in southeast Houston.

According to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, this is the third time authorities have busted up the facility since June.

Precinct 1 deputy constables along with DPS Troopers raided the business and said they weren’t going to tolerate this kind of illegal activity.

Authorities seized thousands of dollars they found in a nearby trash bin. They also seized about 200 gaming machines.

Deputies said there was a large group of people gambling inside when they made the bust, including several elderly people.

Deputies say folks who run this kind of illegal establishment are basically preying on customers, who are living on fixed incomes. They added that the machines are rigged against them.

Along with that, authorities say all kinds of illegal activities happen in and around these game rooms like murders and robberies.

In total, five people were detained overnight.