Man charged in death of 8-year-old Paul Vasquez identified as driver in shooting

Denzel Perkins was allegedly driving the getaway car when Paul was shot and killed while lying in bed during a drive-by.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The suspect charged in the murder of 8-year-old Paul Vasquez made his first court appearance in this case Tuesday.

Denzel Perkins was given a $200,000 bond after being charged with felony murder in the case. He was on an extended deferred adjudication, which is community supervision, for violating his felony possession of a weapon charge, court documents revealed.

Perkins was allegedly driving the getaway car when Paul was shot and killed while lying in bed during a drive-by. The gunman still remains at large.

Paul's two brothers and their mother were in the house at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

Detectives and neighbors believe the shooting was targeted based on the number of bullet holes that were found on the home.

The motive of the shooting remains unknown.