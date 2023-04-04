'Sad case' | Man gets life in prison for killing his friend for his jewelry in 2018

On Dec. 11, 2018, Paul Ikemere shot and killed Shayne Hart before taking his jewelry and dumping his body in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON — A Houston man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing and robbing his friend in 2018.

Paul Ikemere, 25, was convicted of capital murder and learned his fate nearly five years after he killed Shayne Hart in southwest Houston.

What happened

On Dec. 11, 2018, Ikemere shot and killed Hart, 22. They were in Ikemere's car when it happened.

After he was dead, Ikemere took money out of Hart's pockets and also took his jewelry, including a $10,000 Superman pendant and thousands of dollars worth of bracelets, rings and necklaces.

Ikemere's DNA was found in Hart's pockets, which were found flipped inside-out.

Ikemere dumped Hart's body on Fairmont Street, near the intersection of West Airport Boulevard and Hillcroft Avenue, where it was found by authorities.

Witnesses told investigators that Ikemere coveted Hart's jewelry and they were last seen together. Detectives also found out that Ikemere pawned a pistol and several pieces of Hart's jewelry in the days after the shooting.

Ikemere was arrested the day after Christmas that year.

Justice served

Nearly five years of waiting came to an end in April 2023, when Ikemere learned his fate.

A jury gave him life without the possibility of parole.

"This man used a gun to try to take what he wanted, and the jury did the right thing by ensuring that he will never be on the street again," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "We stand with the victim’s family, who deserved, and got, justice."

Assistant DA Casey Little prosecuted the case along with ADA Laurie Beth Jackson.