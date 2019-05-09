HOUSTON — Two police officers crashed into a tree during a high-speed chase with a group of thieves who tried to steal an ATM from a bank drive-thru overnight.

This all started around 3 a.m. Thursday in the area Fry and Clay roads in west Houston when undercover officers spotted several males in vehicles pull up to an ATM at a bank drive-thru.

Houston police say the officers saw them men wrap a chain around the ATM and attempt to drag it off. That is when the undercover officers called for marked patrol units to stop the thieves.

Police say a few of the vehicles stopped when approached by the responding officers and several were taken into custody.

However, police say one of the vehicles refused to yield and led them on a chase heading south on Greenhouse Road. During the chase, one of police units hit a dip in the road and the driver lost control of the vehicle before hitting a tree.

Police say the two officers inside the patrol unit only suffered minor injuries from the airbags that deployed during the crash and are expected to be OK.

The suspect vehicle continued south on Greenhouse before it finally came to a stop, and two of the suspects ran from the scene. A third suspect tried to hide in the backseat before police took him into custody.

Police have set up a perimeter and are searching for the two remaining suspects who ran from the scene. Residents in the area are advised to call police if they hear or see something in their backyards.

Police are still trying to determine how many suspects were involved in the heist but say it could as many as six to eight involved.

