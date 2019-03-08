HOUSTON — One man is dead and another was wounded when someone opened fire on their car in northeast Houston overnight.

This happened just before 1 a.m. early Saturday in the 3000 block of Collingsworth.

Houston police say a car pulled into a gas station and the driver told the store clerk to call 911 after someone had opened fire on his car. The driver and his passenger, both in their late 20s, had been wounded.

Houston police and firefighters responded to the gas station and pronounced the passenger dead at the scene inside of the car. The driver, who was shot at least once, was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Through their preliminary investigation, Houston police say someone opened fire on the two men at the intersection of Hollingsworth and Waco. It is not clear at this time if something led to the shooting or if it is a random incident.

Police say they hope to get more details from the driver at the hospital. At thsi time, they do not have a description of the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM