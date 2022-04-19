Suspect shot, killed by police in Pasadena area, chief says

Police chief Josh Bruegger said the department will release camera footage of the shooting by the end of the day.

Example video title will go here for this video

PASADENA, Texas — A suspect was shot by officers in Pasadena Tuesday morning, according to the city police department.

Chief Josh Bruegger said the officers were responding to a call at about 10:15 a.m. about a man with a handgun.

Officers got to the scene at Spencer Highway and Strawberry Road and told the man to surrender.

According to the chief, the armed suspect was seen walking in the middle of the street. He then turned around and started walking toward a patrol vehicle while allegedly waving a gun in his hand and pointing it at officers. That's when officers started shooting.

One officer reportedly fired from inside the patrol vehicle while another fired from outside.

The suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. He hasn't been identified.

It's unknown if the suspect ever fired at the officers.

The chief said he plans to release video of the shooting sometime Tuesday.

"I know there's a lot of videos that are floating out on social media of the shooting already," said Chief Bruegger. "Our plan is to try to get our videos - the car camera and the body camera videos - out by the end of the day."

Under department policy, the two officers involved will be on administrative leave for the next five days. They'll then have to go through a process to get back on duty.

Pasadena Police's Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office are investigating what led up to the shooting.

This story will be updated when more information is available.