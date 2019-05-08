PASADENA, Texas — The Pasadena police chief is partly blaming the misuse of PR bonds in the Harris County court system for the brutal death of a pregnant woman.

Investigators said 22-year-old Alex Guajardo was out on bond for two separate crimes when he stabbed his pregnant wife, 20-year-old Kaitlyn Guajardo, 20 times Saturday.

Pasadena police said at approximately 4:20 p.m., Alex called 911 and claimed he murdered his wife Katilyn, who was four months pregnant, at their home in the 1900 block of Southmore Ave.

When police arrived at the home, they found Katilyn with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she was later died.

Alex was taken into custody without incident. He told police he intentionally stabbed her belly to make sure that if she lived no one else could raise his child.

A PR bond, or Personal Recognizance bond, is a bond that doesn’t cost money and allows a person to be released from jail just on their promise that they’ll show up to court later.

Chief Josh Brueggar said Alex was out on not one but two PR bonds. The first bond was for a DWI back in May and the second one was for allegedly assaulting his wife just days before he murdered her.

“Folks are entitled to bond I completely recognize that, and I understand that, but again repeat offenses and then to give someone a PR bond. I have a dead citizen in my city now and it bothers me,” said Chief Brueggar.

Alex is charged with capital murder in the death if his wife and unborn child. He is currently being held in Harris County jail with no bond.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM