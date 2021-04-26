Police: Undercover Pasadena officer shoots at suspect who crashed into unmarked vehicle

Police said the suspect led them on a chase after crashing into an undercover vehicle on Pasadena Boulevard on Monday afternoon.

PASADENA, Texas — A suspect who police said was on drugs crashed into an officer's vehicle and led authorities on a chase Monday afternoon.

Pasadena Police Department officials said the suspect crashed into an unmarked police vehicle with an undercover officer inside in the 1200 block of Pasadena Boulevard at about 1 p.m. The officer opened fire but didn't hit the suspect, according to authorities.

According to police, the suspect drove away from the scene and led authorities on a chase. During the chase, police said, the suspect crashed into several other vehicles before it came to an end near the intersection of 13th Street and Center Street.

The suspect was then taken into custody and given NARCAN, which is usually given to people suspected of being on opioids.