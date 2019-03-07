PASADENA, Texas — A woman was shot in the head during an apparent drive-by at her home early Wednesday morning, police in Pasadena said.

The crime happened at about 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Cactus Street.

“A vehicle went by this location and fired multiple rounds into a house,” said Pasadena spokesman Vance Mitchell. “A female, who became the victim, she was shot one time in the head. She’s been Life Flighted to Memorial Hermann Hospital where she’s listed in critical condition.”

Police said the 28-year-old woman was in the home with a man and one of their young children at the time. There were no other injuries reported, however.

Police said they don’t have a motive for the crime, nor do they have a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Investigators found about a dozen bullet casings in the street. They hope surveillance video in the area will offer more clues.

Police believe the couple have three other children who were staying with other family members for the night.

