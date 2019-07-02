MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A Pasadena Independent School District employee has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a young child.

Jose Armando Lopez Solorio, 61, has been charged with "super" aggravated sexual assault of a child. That is when the victim is either under six years of age, or if some previously convicted of a violent sex assault of a victim under the age of 14 commits the same crime again.

Solorio worked as a grounds maintenance helper for the district. The district fired him when they learned of the accusations.

Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they were called for allegations of sexual abuse of a 13-year-old on Feb. 1. Solorio was identified as the suspect and arrested at a family member's home in Houston.

Police said he was babysitting small children when he arrested.

Solorio was taken to Montgomery County Jail and booked on a warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child. During an interview with investigators, he admitted to the original charges and provided additional information that led to the "super" aggravated sexual assault charge.

Investigators later discovered the abuse began when the victim was four to five years of age.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement contacted detectives during the booking process and advised that his immigration status would likely be reviewed due to the fact that he engaged in these crimes within the U.S. prior to receiving his residency status.

Pasadena ISD released the following statement:

On the afternoon of February 6, 2019, Pasadena ISD was informed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office that Mr. Jose Lopez Solorio, a Pasadena ISD Building and Grounds helper, was arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and aggravated sexual assault of a child. Upon learning this information, Pasadena ISD took immediate action to terminate this individual’s employment. Mr. Lopez Solorio’s position did not require direct contact with students.

Anyone with further information, including any possible additional victims, is urged to call the MCSO at 936-760-5800.

