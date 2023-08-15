11-year-old Pasadena girl sexually assaulted, strangled at her home, police say

Pasadena police will be giving details on this case during a press conference on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. We will stream it live on KHOU.com.

PASADENA, Texas — An 11-year-old Pasadena girl is dead after she was strangled and sexually assaulted at her home while her dad was at work, police said.

The girl has been identified as Maria Gonzalez.

Her dad, Carmelo Gonzalez, told police he had left for work earlier that morning and had been in contact with his daughter throughout the day via cell phone. Police said the last message he got from her was that someone was knocking at the front door.

When Carmelo Gonzalez made it home, he found Maria under a bed, police said. She was not breathing.

He called 911 and first responders provided medical aid to Maria before pronouncing her dead.

A medical examiner determined Maria's cause of death was asphyxiation due to strangulation. Maria was also sexually assaulted, police said.

Police did not give any information on the suspect in this case but said an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who knows anything about this case is used to call Detective M. Quintanilla at 713-475-7803 or Detective S. Mata at 713-475-7878.

Pasadena police will be giving details on this case during a press conference on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. We will stream it live on KHOU.com.