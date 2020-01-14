PASADENA, Texas — Fire investigators southeast of Houston are looking for the suspect or suspects who burned a Pasadena restaurant.

The fire happened Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2019 in the 900 block of Pasadena Boulevard.

Photos show the restaurant burned was la Playita Bar & Grill.

"Once inside, the suspects set the restaurant on fire, then fled the scene in an unknown direction," the Pasadena Fire Marshal posted on Facebook.

Photos show the inside of the boarded up building completely burned.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

