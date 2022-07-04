Man accused of attempting to kidnap at least 3 girls in Pasadena, Deer Park arrested

The man, identified as Chase Brefczynski, has been charged with one count of aggravated attempted kidnapping.

PASADENA, Texas — The man accused of attempting to kidnap three girls in the Pasadena and Deer Park area has been arrested, according to police.

The man, identified as Chase Brefczynski, has been charged with one count of aggravated attempted kidnapping. He was taken into custody without incident Wednesday afternoon in Lufkin.

Police in both Pasadena and Deer Park have been looking for Brefczynski who they said tried to lure three girls into his vehicle on the same day — two in the Pasadena area and one in Deer Park.

Police said Brefczynski even pulled out a gun and threatened to hurt one of the girls if they did not obey his commands.

One of the victims, an 11-year-old Deer Park girl, said when the suspect approached her, he asked her not to tell anyone.

“I noticed a car and he was, like, pulled up right beside me,” said the 11-year-old whose identity we're not revealing.

The young girl said he asked her for directions to a community center.

"And I told him 'hey, I don’t know where that is, I don’t know where it is,'” she said. "And he said 'OK' and left.”

The young girl said she immediately called her mom because she was concerned, and during that time, the man came back.

"When he came back and saw me on the phone, he started yelling at me to put it away and he said not to report it and not to tell anyone,” the girl said.

The Pasadena Special Investigations Division is continuing to follow up on this case and asks any other potential victims or witnesses who may have come into contact with Brefczynski to come forward by contacting Detective S. Espinoza at 713-475-7266.