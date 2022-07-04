'He said not to report it' | 11-year-old speaks about possible abduction attempt in Deer Park

A man in a dark-colored car is wanted for approaching at least three girls in Deer Park and nearby Pasadena.

DEER PARK, Texas — Pasadena and Deer Park police are still looking for the man who they said attempted to kidnap three girls, all on the same day.

One of the victims, an 11-year-old Deer Park girl, said when the unidentified man approached her, he asked her not to tell anyone.

“I noticed a car and he was, like, pulled up right beside me,” said the 11-year-old whose identity we're not revealing.

Police have released a photo and video of the suspect's vehicle, described as a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Honda Civic, with black rims and a sunroof.

Police have described the driver as a White man in his 20s with medium-length brown hair and a stubble goatee.

The young girl said he asked her for directions to a community center.

"And I told him 'hey, I don’t know where that is, I don’t know where it is,'” said said. "And he said 'okay' and left.'”

The young girl said she immediately called her mom after speaking to the man because she was concerned and during that time, the man had come back.

"When he came back and saw me on the phone, he started yelling at me to put it away and he said not to report it and not to tell anyone,” said the girl.

In a video released by Deer Park police, you can see the man reverse and leave as the young girl runs to a neighbor’s house for help, as her mother suggested.

“I know it’s controversial for young kids to have cell phones," said mother Anna Vega. "But, in this instance, I’m very glad she had a cell phone and I’m glad she put distance between herself and the car instead of ever going closer.”

The man spotted in Deer Park is believed to be the same man seen in surveillance taken in nearby Pasadena.

He's suspected of approaching two different girls there as well.

One of them claims the man pulled out a gun when she refused to comply with his commands.

"I don’t want to hear a story on the news tomorrow about someone being abducted or hurt or anything like that by this same guy,” said Vega.

That’s why she and her daughter decided to share their story about a routine walk to school that was interrupted.

"You hear stories and it’s just crazy when it happens to you,” said Vega's daughter.

If you recognize the suspect's vehicle or know anything about the man involved, call either Pasadena or Deer Park police.