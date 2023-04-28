Thieves target elderly in debit card robbery scheme, police say

Law enforcement officials want you to be on the alert for these robbers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PASADENA, Texas — Crooks are targeting victims using their debit cards and in minutes are able to drain their bank accounts, authorities are warning.

Law enforcement officials want you to be on the alert for these robbers.

Heading to the grocery store, drug store, or shopping center is a routine chore where a lot of people whip out their card to pay. That’s what crooks are looking for.

Pasadena police have released surveillance video from March 9 around 1:30 p.m. at a local store off of Spencer Highway.

The video shows three suspects, two women and a man, work together. The man reads the pin number as the victim enters it into a keypad.

Moments later the three rob the victim outside the store, stealing his wallet and head straight to a nearby atm.

“It’s a shame the times we are in," said shopper Tony Turner. "Trying to get a fast buck.”

"You see them drag women down the road their arms still stuck in the seatbelt," added shopper Laticia Anderson. "They don’t care!”

Folks in the same strip center said they try to be vigilant.

“I kinda turn (my back) so people in line behind me can’t see my pin number," said shopper Randy Sanders.

“I cover my hand. Even security cameras can read your pin number. I don’t trust anybody," Anderson said. "My husband doesn’t even know my pin number!”

Making matters worse, it looks like these crooks, while unarmed, target older folks who are less able to defend themselves.

“I can take my cane and knock you off your feet," Anderson said.

"Your life is way more important than your stuff," Sanders said.

Pasadena police said these are traveling suspects, constantly moving to look for targets. They believe the same crew is hitting victims in Montgomery County and Livingston, Texas.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call Pasadena Police Detective D. Wright at 713-475-7053.