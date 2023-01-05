Former Pasadena police officer indicted for 2021 shooting of unarmed man

According to a civil rights lawsuit, Randy Aviles was shot three times after Officer Rigoberto Saldivar pulled him over for running a red light.

PASADENA, Texas — An ex-Pasadena cop is charged with aggravated assault after shooting an unarmed man three times in 2021.

Rigoberto Saldivar stopped Randy Aviles on Red Bluff Road near Spencer Highway after he ran a red light on January 12, 2021. Aviles, now 37, survived and filed a civil rights lawsuit against Saldivar and the City of Pasadena last October.

After an investigation by the Pasadena Police Department's Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, the case was referred to a grand jury.

They indicted Saldivar Wednesday on one count of aggravated assault by a public servant.

According to the lawsuit, the 20-year veteran also shot and killed an unarmed man in 2018 but was never disciplined or charged.

Saldivar was allowed to retire in July of 2021 before the investigation into the Aviles shooting was completed.

Randy Aviles case

The lawsuit doesn't dispute that Aviles ran the red light but it says he immediately pulled over on a side street and exited his vehicle with both hands in the air.

Saldivar pointed his gun at Aviles and yelled, “Don’t you f---ing move, don’t you dare move," according to the lawsuit. He ordered Aviles to get back in the car and put his hands outside the car, which he did.

"In spite of the fact that Mr. Aviles is actually complying with his hands up and verbally informing him of his intent to comply, Defendant Officer Saldivar escalates the situation by yelling 'I will shoot you,'” the lawsuit said. He then "begins moving aggressively towards Mr. Aviles with his gun pointed at Mr. Aviles."

Aviles said he feared for his life at that point, so he started driving away with his hands still in the air and that's when Saldivar shot him.

Aviles' attornies said he suffered "severe and permanent injuries" to his arm that required a skin graft, two metal plates in 15 screws. He also suffered emotional trauma and post-traumatic stress, according to the lawsuit.

2018 case

The lawsuit said Saldivar also shot and killed an unarmed man in November 2018. The 25-year-old man was shot twice and the lead detective who investigated the shooting determined it was unjustified and unconstitutional, according to the lawsuit.

Saldivar was never disciplined and was instead given a raise.

"The City of Pasadena’s decision to not train, supervise or discipline Defendant Officer Saldivar is consistent with their custom and practice of protecting officers who use unconstitutionally use excessive force," the lawsuit said.