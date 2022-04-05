Man tries to lure three girls into his vehicle in Pasadena and Deer Park, police say

Police said the attempted kidnappings happened in three separate incidents on Monday, two in the general area of Red Bluff Road and the other in Deer Park.

PASADENA, Texas — Pasadena police are asking parents to be on alert after it was reported that a man recently attempted to lure at least three girls into his vehicle.

Police said all three of these incidents happened Monday — two of them in the general area of Red Bluff Road and Preston Avenue, which is in the Pasadena area. The other incident happened in the Deer Park area.

Police said the two girls who he came into contact with the man near Red Bluff Road were asked about directions and then prompted to walk closer to his vehicle because he claimed he could not hear them.

Police said the man even pulled out a gun and threatened to hurt one of the girls if they did not obey his commands.

Police described him as a White man in his 20s with medium-length brown hair and a stubble goatee. He was driving a vehicle described as a dark grey 4-door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic, with black rims and a sunroof.

If anyone has any information on this case that could help police identify the man involved, please call Detective S. Espinoza at 713-475-7266.