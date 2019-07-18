HOUSTON — Editor's note: The above video first aired on July 2, 2019.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has denied parole for the mother of a Emma Thompson, whose death made front page headlines in Houston a decade ago.

The 4-year-old was sexually abused and beaten. She died in 2009.

Abigail Young will remain in a state prison for at least another year. Her case will be reviewed again in July 2020, despite Emma's Law, which gives the parole board the discretion to review cases like hers every five years.

Young was sentenced to 20 years. Her boyfriend, Lucas Coe, got life in prison.

