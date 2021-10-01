Teenage driver arrested after chase in west Harris County

Harris County Sheriff's deputies said the 18-year-old driver faces several charges.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person was arrested late Saturday night after a chase in west Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, several car groups gathered at the At Home parking lot on I-10 and Greenhouse and started performing donuts and burnouts while the business was still open, putting customers in danger.

Deputies were called to the parking lot and that's when one car hit a patrol unit while trying to drive away, investigators said.

The deputy in the patrol unit tried to get the driver to stop, but he refused, leading the deputy on a chase.

The Texas Department of Public Safety assisted with the chase by helicopter and was able to stay with the fleeing driver until he crashed out near Kingsland Boulevard and Houghton Road.

The driver, who deputies identified as being 18 years old, was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies said he faces several charges.

The street racing task force responded to a intersection takeover at Fry & I10 by illegal street racers. We attempted a stop but the car fled. They pursued & the driver crashed & was taken into custody on felony evading charges. He was transported by ambulance w/ minor injuries pic.twitter.com/RHdAnx4s3K — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) January 10, 2021

