HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The 19-year-old murder suspect who authorities are still looking for was previously convicted of having a gun at Wisdom High School (formerly known as Robert E. Lee).

Harris County prosecutors are moving forward with a murder charge against Matthew Schaare, who is accused of shooting and killing Cesar Erasto Garcia while he was parked in the Freddy's Frozen Custard parking lot on Spencer Road in the Copperfield area May 24.

Schaare, according to prosecutors, is seen on video entering the restaurant and purchasing a drink before getting in the car with Garcia, then leaving in a Navy blue Chevrolet Cruz that was parked and waiting.

Garcia was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his face and neck.

Witnesses reported to police hearing what sounded like gunshots before seeing someone leave Garcia's Buick LeSabre and get into the Chevy.

Authorities have been looking for Schaare for nearly a week but he is still on the run.

Prosecutors filed a murder charge against him Sunday.

The court documents show Schaare was also convicted of possessing a handgun at Widsom High in January 2017.

