HPD: Domestic violence suspect in custody, mother and child safe after SWAT standoff

Thankfully, no one was hurt after police managed to bring a standoff scene to an end "without incident."

HOUSTON — Houston police called in a SWAT team and negotiators after a man barricaded himself in an apartment with a woman and child on the city’s west side.

The standoff began very early Monday in the 15300 block of Park Row.

Police said the woman sent a text message to her mother that concerned her, so police were called to the home for a welfare check.

Officers were able to determine people were in the apartment, but they refused to come out or respond.

Eventually police sent a robot in, which angered the suspect. Eventually the man released the woman and child and surrendered.

Police said the suspect already had warrants for aggravated robbery and kidnapping. Now he is going back to jail on additional charges.

The standoff ended just before 6 a.m.