Parents arrested, charged in connection with 2-year-old son's death

Fredrick Brown and Christin Patrick are both charged with injury to a child-serious bodily injury.

HOUSTON — Authorities were called to an apartment complex off the Northwest Freeway on Sept. 25 just after noon after getting reports that a child had died.

A 2-year-old boy, Saint Brown, was found dead. Authorities said the child's parents, Fredrick Brown and Christin Patrick, told them that the child fell down stairs. An autopsy revealed that the child suffered blunt-force trauma and his cause of death was ruled a homicide.

Brown and Patrick were arrested Wednesday without incident.

A Texas Department of Family Protective Services report revealed that Saint Brown had bruising to both eyes, was underweight and malnourished and had more bruising on his body than would be expected from falling down stairs. The report said the boy was living with his parents when he died. He also had two bite marks on his arms, bruising to his forehead, back of his head, temple and swelling to his eye and scalp.

According to the report, Patrick admitted to using a wooden ruler to hit Saint Brown as his father held him down. She hit the boy on his arms and back and also caused a puncture wound to his forehead, according to the report.