Driver crashes into Pappas Burger on Westheimer

The driver was arguing with a passenger when they lost control of the vehicle, investigators said.

HOUSTON — A vehicle crashed into a Pappas Burger in southwest Houston over the weekend.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday at the restaurant at 5815 Westheimer Road.

Investigators said a vehicle jumped the curb and struck a wall. They said the driver and a passenger were arguing when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the restaurant.

Luckily, the restaurant was closed.

Images from the scene showed the front passenger end of the vehicle completely crushed. It looks like the collision also took out the restaurant's parking lot exit sign.

No injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.