HUMBLE, Texas -- A man was arrested this week after he allegedly stole 612 pairs of panties from Victoria's Secret in Deerbrook Mall, Humble Police Department said.

Efrain Gutierrez, 38, is charged with aggregate theft. Gutierrez stole more than $10,000 in merchandise from several stores in the mall, according to Humble PD.

Authorities say Victoria's Secret loss prevention officer observed Gutierrez stealing 61 pairs of underwear from a display table. The officer said he knew the alleged thief's face from previous incidents involving stolen merchandise at Deerbrook Mall.

In each incident, the suspect wore the same bright orange shirt, police said.

When the officer apprehended Gutierrez, he found stolen items from multiple stores in the mall.

His bond is set at $15,000.

