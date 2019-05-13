Pamela Turner's family rallies with activists calling for justice in her shooting death

Family members gathered in Baytown calling for accountability in the deadly incident that happened in May 2019.

BAYTOWN, Texas — The family of Pamela Turner is turning their pain into action two years after her death.

They gathered in Baytown on Thursday, along with their attorney Ben Crump and the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake and others, demanding the officer accused of killing her be held accountable.

“I think the excitement is still there but not as much. Being close to where she was murdered is really, really hard," Turner’s sister, Antoinette Dorsey-James said.

On May 13, 2019, Turner was shot and killed outside of her apartment by Baytown police officer Juan Delacruz. Chelsie Rubin, Turner’s daughter, mourned her mother's death but also used the time to call for action.

“Justice for Pamela Turner and fire officer Delacruz. Don’t forget that part. That’s the most important. We won’t stand to be disrespected any longer so they have to get that part,” Rubin said.

Investigators said that during the confrontation, Turner grabbed Delacruz’s taser, used it against him, and that’s when he shot her.

George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, said he’s connected with Turner’s family in a way he never expected.

“We didn’t ask to be part of this fraternity. Nobody wants to be part of this fraternity with people being slaughtered like animals. We will stand with this family and many others," Floyd said.

Crump, along with other activists like Tezlyn Figaro, said enough is enough.

“It is about accountability, which means if you do something you go to jail. You get first charged, then convicted, then go to jail,” Figaro said.

Turner’s family said that until that happens in Delacruz’s case, they will fight.