Deputies looking for woman caught stealing packages from several homes in Cypress area

Deputies said this woman has been seen in several neighborhoods, including Wortham Grove and Hastings Green.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputies are hoping you can help them identify a woman who has been seen allegedly stealing packages from several homes in the Cypress area.

Deputies said on March 24, the woman was caught on surveillance video in the 3400 block of Piney Oaks Drive -- in the Oak Cliff Plaza subdivision -- stealing a package.

The woman rang the homeowner's doorbell before taking the package and getting into her vehicle, which is described as a later model Chevrolet Equinox.

Photos from the surveillance video show the woman was wearing a red shirt and blue jean shorts at the time of this particular theft.

Investigators are asking any residents who may have seen or encountered this woman to please call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Burglary and Theft unit at 713-274-9200.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 if you wish to stay anonymous. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.