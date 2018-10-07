ROSENBERG, Texas - The owner of a massage parlor in Rosenberg was arrested on prostitution charges Monday.

Cuixia Zhang, 50, was arrested after police say they received several complaints from citizens about illegal activity at the Relax Massage located in the 2700 block of I-69.

The Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force and the Rosenberg Police Department began investigating after receiving the complaints.

Zhang has been charged with Class B Misdemeanor Prostitution and will be taken to the Fort Bend County Jail.

No other details have been released by authorities at this time.

© 2018 KHOU