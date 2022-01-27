Oscar Rosales denied bond in shooting death of Pct. 5 Corporal Charles Galloway

Oscar Rosales was caught in Ciudad Acuña, across from Del Rio, and was handed over to U.S. authorities on Wednesday, three days after Galloway was shot to death.

HOUSTON — The man who allegedly gunned down a Precinct 5 corporal is back in Houston behind bars in the Harris County Jail.

New details about the case against Oscar Rosales, 51, were revealed during his probable cause court appearance late Wednesday night.

Prosecutors revealed Rosales was on felony probation for assault with a deadly weapon when police say he killed Harris County Pct. 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway. His attorney asked for a $100,000 bond but the judge denied that.

"In listening to the arguments of both attorneys regards to bond, I'm inclined to set a no bond in this case,” the judge said.

Wearing a yellow jumpsuit and flanked by at least seven officers, Rosales listened as his charges were translated in Spanish for him.

Rosales is accused of murdering Cpl. Galloway in the early hours of Sunday during a traffic stop in southwest Houston.

In court, prosecutors revealed Houston police reviewed Cpl. Galloway’s body and dash cam video which showed Rosales coming out shooting and hitting him multiple times.

They also said officers found the corporal still in the driver’s seat of his patrol car dead with the bullets having come through the windshield.

Prosecutors said the medical examiner's autopsy showed Cpl. Galloway died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

More was also revealed about Rosales himself during the court appearance, including that he is a citizen of Guatemala. He has been living here in the Houston area for the last 20 years working as a mechanic.

Rosales' arrest

Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez said Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican authorities in cooperation with the U.S. Marshal's Service and the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force.

“It was a good, coordinated effort by all agencies involved to take this individual into custody," Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez said.

Hours after his arrest, HPD investigators arrived in Del Rio to take Rosales into custody and transport him back to Houston.

SUSPECTED COP MURDERER BACK IN HOUSTON!

Murder suspect, Oscar Rosales is back in Houston after being captured by US Marshals in Mexico.



Constable Deputies were there when he arrived at Hooks Airport and are now escorting him to jail. pic.twitter.com/eVgCkppO2U — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) January 27, 2022

Upon his arrival in Houston, Rosales was placed in Galloway's handcuffs, Jeff McShan with Precinct 5 confirmed to KHOU 11.

The shooting

The Houston Police Department is leading the investigation into what happened. According to court documents, HPD investigators were allowed to view bodycam and dashcam footage of the deadly shooting.

Investigators said that just after midnight on Jan. 23, Galloway turned on his emergency lights to pull over a white Toyota Avalon, later determined to have been driven by Rosales.

According to court documents, the Avalon continued at a slow pace before stopping near the 9100 block of Beechnut Street. As Galloway was notifying dispatch of the stop, the driver stepped out of the car with a rifle and pointed it at him.

Dashcam footage shows the driver firing multiple shots at Galloway, court documents stated. After the shooting, according to court documents, the driver got back in the car and drove away.

Evidence against Rosales

HPD and Houston Fire Department units responded to the scene, where they found Galloway in his patrol car with multiple gunshot wounds. Galloway was pronounced dead at the scene at about 5 a.m. His official cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the left side of his face, according to court documents.

According to court documents, detectives searched the plates on the Avalon and found that the vehicle is registered to Reina Azucena Pereira Marquez, with a listed address in the 5500 block of Calm Court, in Houston.

When investigators arrived at Reina Marquez's residence, they made contact with her, and she claimed ownership of the car.

According to court documents, Reina Marquez told investigators that her common-law husband of 17 years, Oscar Rosales, picked up the car at about midnight and left his white Dodge Ram truck in the driveway.

Rosales told Reina Marquez that he was going hunting or shooting with friends, court documents say. Reina Marquez told investigators that she saw Rosales take two long guns from a safe before he left.

Reina Marquez was able to identify her vehicle and Rosales as the shooter in photos provided by investigators, court records said.

Alleged accomplices charged

According to court documents, investigators found out that the Avalon was parked at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of South Highway 6.

Investigators said they found out that a unit at the complex was registered in Reina Marquez's name.

Authorities arrived at the complex at about 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 and saw a man, later identified as Henri Mauricio Pereira Marquez (Reina Azucena Pereira Marquez's brother), wiping down the door handles of the car, according to court documents.

Reina Marquez said she met her brother at the apartment and that the cleaning supplies used to clean the car were inside the unit, court documents stated.

Reina Marquez and Henri Marquez have been charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the case. Court records show they were arrested on Sunday.