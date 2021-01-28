Operation Washout sweeps drugs, guns, gang members off Galveston County streets

Operation Washout was a 10-day effort resulting in 123 arrests, the seizure of 32 guns, more than $20,000 in cash and more than 18 pounds of drugs.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Galveston County residents can feel a little safer after a multi-agency operation took pounds of drugs, dozens of guns and nearly 50 gang members off their streets.

Operation Washout was a 10-day effort that resulted in 123 arrests (44 gang members), the seizure of 34 guns, more than $20,000 in cash and more than 18 pounds of drugs.

“Operation Washout represents 10 days of intense effort by a team of law enforcement committed to making the Galveston County community and their residents safer from violent crime,” said T. Michael O’Connor, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Texas. “The success of the operation shows what dedicated professionals can accomplish when agencies work together, utilizing expertise to protect the public from those who dare to endanger their communities.”