Operation Washout sweeps drugs, guns, gang members off Galveston County streets

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Galveston County residents can feel a little safer after a multi-agency operation took pounds of drugs, dozens of guns and nearly 50 gang members off their streets.
Operation Washout was a 10-day effort that resulted in 123 arrests (44 gang members), the seizure of 34 guns, more than $20,000 in cash and more than 18 pounds of drugs.
“Operation Washout represents 10 days of intense effort by a team of law enforcement committed to making the Galveston County community and their residents safer from violent crime,” said T. Michael O’Connor, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Texas. “The success of the operation shows what dedicated professionals can accomplish when agencies work together, utilizing expertise to protect the public from those who dare to endanger their communities.”
Agencies participating in the operation: Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, Galveston Police Department, La Marque Police Department, Hitchcock Police Department, Texas City Police Department, League City Police Department, Galveston County Pct 2 and 3 Constables, Texas Attorney General’s Office, Alvin Police Department, Clear Lake Shores Police Department, Friendswood Police Department, Harris County Pct 2 Constables Office, Santa Fe Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety (CID and Air Support), Texas Department Of Criminal Justice (OIG), U.S. Marshals Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Agency and the Department of Homeland Security Air and Marine Operations.