Houston police said shots rang out when they showed up to the house on Opelika Street to serve a warrant.

HOUSTON — Houston police said they're involved in a standoff with a suspect Wednesday night at a home in northwest Houston.

According to police, officers were serving a warrant when the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire.

Police said officers were not hit and they're not sure if the suspect was injured because that person barricaded themselves inside the house in the 9200 block of Opelika Street.