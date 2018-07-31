A married father of two young children is under arrest, accused of trying to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex.

Adam Wellborn Hollyfield, 37, of League City, was arrested in the online sting conducted by Harris county Precinct 1 undercover deputies.

Deputies say they chatted online with Hollyfield for a week, and Hollyfield even sent them explicit photos of himself, believing he was sending the pictures to a teen girl.

Hollyfield showed up at the meeting point driving a vehicle that had two car seats, deputies said, noting that one of Hollyfield's children has special needs.

Hollyfield was charged with online solicitation of a minor.

Deputies named the sting operation "Adam and Eve," because Hollyfield initially told them online his name was Adam.

