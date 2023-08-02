Houston-area men involved in separate online romance scams sentenced to prison

Federal investigators said Ganiyu Abayomi Jimoh and Fola Alabi pretended to be U.S. military deployed in Afghanistan to swindle victims out of money.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — You've probably heard about online romance scams by con artists pretending to be military heroes. They've cheated victims all over the country out of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Now, two Houston-area scammers are going to federal prison for their roles in similar online scams.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from February 2022 report on how to avoid online romance scams.

On Monday, a federal judge sentenced Ganiyu Abayomi Jimoh, 30, of Houston, to three years in prison and ordered him to pay over $405,427 in restitution.

Investigators said one of Jimoh's victims was an 84-year-old man who thought he was sending $13,500 to an online girlfriend.

Last week, a Richmond, Texas man also got three years in prison for his role in an online romance scam and was ordered to pay full restitution and forfeit his home valued at $560,000, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office.

Many of his victims were women in their 70s and 80s and either widowed or divorced, according to court documents.

The funds were often wired overseas to China and India and some were used to pay Alabi's mortgage, prosecutors said.

The identities and images of real U.S. military generals were used, federal prosecutors said.

Two real generals in victim impact statements told the court that they continue to be victimized by online romance scams, authorities said.

How to spot a romance scam

The con artists typically use a fake identity and operate on dating and social media sites.

They often work quickly to build a relationship and even shower their unsuspecting victims with flowers and gifts to win their trust.

A lot of these con artists appear to live lavish lifestyles to help convince the victim that they are wealthy.

Some operate only online, while others wine and dine their victims in person.

Eventually, they all ask for money. They'll tug on the victim's heartstrings by concocting stories about medical emergencies, business deals, or unexpected bills.

Once they get the money, they vanish and begin hunting their next victim.

Romance scam red flags

Beware if someone seems too perfect

They quickly ask you to communicate directly

If they promise to meet in person but come up with excuses to avoid it. If you haven’t met the person after a few months, for whatever reason, you have good reason to be suspicious.

If they try to isolate you from friends and family

If they request explicit photos or financial information that could later be used to extort you.

If someone you meet online needs your bank account information to deposit money, don't fall for it.

Tips to avoid becoming a victim of romance scams