HOUSTON - Deputies are investigating a shooting involving a deputy in north Houston Saturday afternoon.

We're told a deputy was responding to a disturbance call in the 13600 block of Reeveston Road when the shooting took place. One person was taken to the hospital.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the deputy was not injured. It's unclear at this time what led to the shooting.

Details are very limited right now. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

#BREAKING @HCSOTexas deputy involved in a shooting in Northeast Harris County. @SheriffEd_HCSO says the deputy was responding to a disturbance call. He was not hurt, one person has been taken to the hospital though. Sources tell me the victim was shot in the head. #khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) July 14, 2018

