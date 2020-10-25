One person fatally shot at Texas Renaissance Festival campground

Details on how the shooting happened have not been released and it's unclear if the gunman is in custody.

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — One person was shot and killed overnight Sunday at the Texas Renaissance Festival of New Market Campground, the Grimes County sheriff confirmed.

Details on how the shooting happened have not been released and it's unclear if the shooter is in custody, but officials with Texas Renaissance Festival released a statement saying that there is no immediate danger in the area.

"Authorities are on the scene investigating. TRF is supporting the investigation, and additional information will be released by the Grimes County Sheriff’s office as details become available," officials said.

