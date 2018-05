Police confirm that a person is dead after a police chase in west Houston ended in a major crash Sunday night.

The Houston Police Department said the accident happened at the 9200 block of the Katy Freeway service road.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office told KHOU 11 that a driver they were chasing crashed into another car. One person from that vehicle is dead and another is 'severely injured'.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with KHOU 11 for more details.

