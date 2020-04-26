x
One officer killed, another 'fighting for his life' after Baton Rouge shooting

Police have not identified either officer or the suspect.

BATON ROUGE, La. — One of the two Baton Rouge police officers wounded in a shooting Sunday has died.

According to our partners at The Advocate, one of the officers has died and the second officer is in the hospital "fighting for his life."

The suspect was taken into custody without incident several hours after the shooting, according to the report.

The police officers and suspect have no been identified, but Police Chief Murphy Paul said the deceased officer had been with the department for 21 years.

The shooting occurred when officers responded to a call Sunday afternoon in the 3100 block of Conrad Drive. The shooting reportedly occurred inside a house after officers made contact with the suspect.

Ed. Note: Both the Advocate and WBRZ are partnered with WWL-TV to report the latest information from around the state. 

