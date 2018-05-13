HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Deputies are looking for a suspect who shot a man in the head at a bar on Homestead Rd.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said at around 12:15 a.m. Sunday the suspect walked into the bar, saw the victim and shot him. The victim was at the bar having drinks.

Police said there was no altercation before the shooting but the two know each other from the past. Witnesses told police that the men have fought over a woman before.

The victim was transported to Ben Taub and is undergoing surgery.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting. At this time there have been no arrest but police say they have a possible name.

If you have any information about the suspect please call HCSO.

