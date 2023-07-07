“That wasn’t their best decision, I will say that," said Jennifer O'Bryant. “They could have killed a lot of people, trying to get this one car. One stolen car!”

FORT WORTH, Texas — One person is dead, and two suspects are in custody following a police pursuit that ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Worth, police said.

Friday, the victim's family identified him as Andre Craig, 58, a driver whom police confirmed was an innocent bystander not involved in the chase.

“He was at the wrong place at the wrong time. And I really think they should acknowledge that," said Jennifer O'Bryant, who identified herself as Craig's sister.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, July 6, the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) said officers with the department’s Directed Response Unit attempted to stop a stolen vehicle, however, the vehicle fled.

FWPD said officers immediately deployed stop sticks which deflated a tire on the suspect vehicle but it continued to evade officers.

Officers then began pursuing the suspect vehicle northbound through the intersection of Rosedale Street and Evans Avenue -- when an uninvolved vehicle traveling eastbound collided with a pursuing police Tahoe, FWPD said. The Tahoe then collided with a second uninvolved vehicle at the intersection.

The suspect vehicle eventually came to a stop a block away from the crash, FWPD said. The two suspects tried to run from the scene but were both taken into custody, police said.

FWPD said the driver of the first uninvolved vehicle, now identified as Craig, was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle did not suffer serious injuries.

Craig's vehicle, a Cadillac SUV, came to rest on the sidewalk in front of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

"I’m still in shock because yesterday was my birthday and he’s just left me about five o’clock. And I thought he was going home," O'Bryant said. “Then my niece and my sister called and I just lost it. I just...I couldn’t believe it.”

"I understand they’re trying to do their jobs but your job was not a good one. Not yesterday," said Angelique Sanford, another sister of Craig.

“That wasn’t their best decision, I will say that," added O'Bryant. “They could have killed a lot of people, trying to get this one car. One stolen car!”

FWPD said the officer driving the police Tahoe was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.