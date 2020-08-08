One dead, several injured in 3-vehicle crash with suspected drunken driver on Gulf Freeway

Investigators said they are not sure which vehicle caused the crash, but the driver of a pickup truck has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

HOUSTON — One person is dead and at least three people were injured overnight Saturday in a three-vehicle crash on the Gulf Freeway near West Bellfort.

The crash happened just around midnight.

Two four-door sedans and a black pickup truck were involved, according to Houston police.

When our crew arrived on scene they spotted a white four-door sedan completely smashed in from the rear.

Investigators said they are not sure which vehicle caused the crash, but the driver of the pickup truck has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The three people taken to the hospital suffered minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.