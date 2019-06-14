HOUSTON — A man was killed while standing in the middle of a street arguing with another man in southeast Houston early Friday morning, according to HPD's Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant D. Griffiths and Officer J. Glenn.

Witnesses said the victim and another man were arguing in the street when they were hit from behind.

It happened in the 1100 block of Edgebrook around 3:40 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man was transported to Southeast Memorial Hermann Hospital for treatment.

His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The driver involved fled the scene. Police are currently looking for the driver who was driving a black GMC, possibly a SUV or pickup truck.

Anyone with information is urged to call Houston Police.

