HOUSTON — An altercation between two men turned deadly after one pulled a gun and shot the other on the south side Sunday morning, police confirm.

This happened around 9 a.m. in the 3800 block of Mainer Street just north of the 610 South Loop.

Houston police say a 25-year-old man standing next to a motorcycle got into an argument with another man. The other man pulled a gun a shot the man near the bike multiple times.

Police say the suspect, who was said to be in his early 20s, ran from the scene and is still on the run. A description of the suspect was not released.

Initially, police said they had someone in custody, but it was never clarified if that person was just a witness.

