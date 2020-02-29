HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff's deputies are responding to a shooting in Katy that left a man dead.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Lindenfield Drive. Deputies said the man's estranged wife found him shot to death in the entryway of his home.

Deputies said the man is in his early 30s.

Officials are still looking for a suspect. They are asking anyone with video or other information related to this case to contact HCSO at (713) 221-6000.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter