One dead after shootout on Houston freeway, police say

HOUSTON — A person was killed Sunday during a shootout on a Houston freeway, according to police.

Police said at least one person inside a Dodge Neon was shot and taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead. There may have been another person inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Police said it appears that the Dodge and another vehicle were involved in a shootout on 225 and the Neon came to a stop on the Loop. The other vehicle involved in the incident left the scene.

Police said the circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time. Police did say one witness was brought in for questioning.