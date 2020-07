This scene is still under investigation.

GALVESTON, Texas — An intruder was shot and killed Thursday night after a reported home invasion in Galveston.

The Galveston Police Department said a resident called and reported the intruder was shot while trying to come through a window of a home in the 1000 block of Darcy Street.

First responders arrived on scene and pronounced the alleged intruder dead.

Police have not released any other information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.