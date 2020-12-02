HOUSTON — PCP, or "angel dust," is one of the two most prevalent drugs in impaired drivers in Houston, according to the Houston Forensic Science Center.

Officials say 16 percent of DWI cases in Houston between 2013 and 2018 involve PCP.

The finding was revealed in a research article published Wednesday in the Journal of Analytical Toxicology.

The article is co-authored by Dr. Dayong Lee, the Houston Forensic Science Center’s toxicology manager, and Dr. Peter Stout, HFSC’s CEO and president, who is also a toxicologist.

“This is scary,” Stout said. “These people when put behind the wheel of a car endanger our community, our families and our children. We have an obligation to make people aware of this danger.”

Officials say PCP, or phencyclidine, often comes as a solution for users to dip cigarettes or joints. The hallucinogen gives them an almost out-of-body experience where they become detached from their environment.

The research from the Houston Forensic Science Center looks at impaired driving data from the past six years in Houston.

“PCP is hallucinogenic and profoundly distorts a person's perception of reality. That is extremely hazardous for someone driving a vehicle,” Stout said. “Put them behind a wheel and they become dangerous to others on the road. This is happening in Houston all too often.”

PCP, first introduced as an anesthetic, was taken off the market in the 1960s. Officials said clandestine use has ebbed and flowed and had been popular in the 1970s and 1980s in some urban areas, including Baltimore, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Orleans.

Nowadays, significant PCP use is largely concentrated to a handful of urban areas, including Houston, New York and Washington, D.C., officials said.

