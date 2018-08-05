Deputies say a man used an extreme and dangerous way to try to help his wife get away from the law.

A deputy with the Harris County Precinct Four Constable's Office says he saw a woman walking and behaving suspiciously Sunday while in the 7300 block of August Pines in Spring. When he questioned the woman, he saw she appeared to be intoxicated.

While the deputy was speaking with the woman, a man drove by and fired a shot toward the deputy.

The man fled, the deputy chased and caught him a short time later.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

James Dawson, 46, told investigators that he fired the shot to scare the deputy so his wife could have a chance to run away.

Dawson has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.

© 2018 KHOU